Dubai: The Technical Committee of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) has urged the national sports federations to submit their plans for the next four years that will enable to nation to identify steps and stages towards setting future sporting goals.

The virtual meeting of the Technical Committee chaired by Mohammad Al Mahmoud, Second Vice-President of the UAE NOC saw the attendees stress on the importance of setting specific plans and strategies by sports federations tailored to the nature of each sport to improve the athletes’ performance. “The idea is to help our athletes gradually improve due to specific targets set before them at all times,” Al Mahmoud said.

“The UAE NOC President Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum wants the federations and associations in the UAE to lay out ambitious plans with an eye on the future. The ultimate goal is to bring glory to the UAE through various sports around the globe,” he added.

The meeting also recommended federations to adopt ideas for further developing beach sports in all games while taking advantage of the geographical nature of the UAE that has been blessed with long stretches of beaches. “This is one area where we can excel on the international stage,” Al Mahmoud noted.

“And at the same time, beach sports can be a great attraction for international tourists into the country,” he stressed.

Thursday’s meeting also called for focusing on the inaugural edition of the Junior Gulf Games that will be hosted by the UAE in 2022. The Games, that were scheduled to be held earlier this year, had to be pushed forward to 2022 due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These Games should be viewed as a great opportunity for the federations to select the best talents and start developing technical programmes to groom promising athletes who will be capable of representing the UAE in future events including the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal in 2026,” Al Mahmoud stressed.