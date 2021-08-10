Former three-time light middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout takes on Mexico’s Alejandro Davila at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on Friday.
The 35-year-old American Southpaw is looking to get himself back into title contention with a dominant display in the Middle East.
The vacant WBA intercontinental cruiserweight title is also on the line when Cuba’s Mike Perez takes on Nigeria’s Tony Salam
Also in action will be ‘The Magician’ Anthony Sims Jr who will be looking to get back to winning ways, the American will square up against the South American champion, Hernan David Perez for the WBA intercontinental super-middleweight title.
Talented Khazak, Bekman Soylybayev puts his undefeated record on the line against Mexican knockout artist Ramiro Cesena, who is also unbeaten.
World title hopeful Fernando Daniel Martinez looks to add to his unblemished record, Gonzalo Garcia Duran will be the man coming to upset the party and German sensation Ramona Graeff makes her professional debut on what promises to be an explosive night of professional boxing.
In the last week of their camp, the boxers have been training at Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz and the weigh-in is on Thursday at Atlantis, The Palm.
Ahead of the big event, Legacy Sports Management CEO Karim Akkar said: “Dubai stands for quality, and we are keen to bring the best fight card to Dubai and spotlight the city as the new place to be for boxing. Dubai is the place where we want to build world champions in the next year. Everyone loves the city and boxers around the globe were overwhelmed with the opportunity to fight here — the legacy continues.”
Trout v Davila facts
AUSTIN TROUT
Nationality: American
Nickname: ‘No Doubt’
Age: 35
Stance: Southpaw
Total fights: 39
Record: 33-5-1 with 18 KOs
ALEJANDRO DAVILA
Nationality: Mexican
Nickname: ‘Pajaro’
Age: 33
Stance: Orthodox
Total fights: 26
Record: 22-2-2 with 9 KOs
FIGHT CARD
Austin Trout v Alejandro Davila — Super-welterweight
Mike Perez v Tony Salam — vacant WBA intercontinental cruiserweight title
Anthony Sims Jr v Hernan David Perez — vacant WBA intercontinental super-middleweight title
Bekman Soylybayev v Ramiro Cesena — Super-featherweight
Fernando Daniel Martinez v Gonzalo Garcia Duran — Super-flyweight
Ramona Graeff v Karina Kopinska — Lightweight