Abu Dhabi: An upbeat UAE team continued stunning run by winning six medals in Adult division on the fifth day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City on Wednesday. The Emirati champions scooped 6 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze to take the Falcons towards retaining their title.
Abdullah Alkubaisi (-94kg) and Omar Alsuwaidi (-56kg) made the nation proud by winning the gold, while Theyab Alnuaimi (-56kg) and Faisal Alketbi (-94kg) grabbed silver. Hamdah Al Shkeili (-45kg) and Shamma Alkalbani (-63kg) took home the bronze. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Muhrah Mahfoudh received the fair-play award for the best on-field sportsmanship.