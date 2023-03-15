Dubai: The 10th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, to be held during Ramadan from March 23 to April 10, is set to draw a large response from the community.
Organised under the theme ‘Limitless Capabilities’, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the event will feature eight disciplines including volleyball, padel, fencing, jiu-jitsu, archery, cycling, running and wheelchair basketball at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
Unique experience
“The Dubai Sports Council is set to organise another exceptional edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. In line with Sheikh Hamdan’s directives, the upcoming event promises to provide a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for all participants,” Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said.
As part of the Council’s commitment to promote physical activity among various demographics in the community, the disciplines are carefully selected every year to provide a unique experience for everyone, Sheikh Mansoor added.
Eight disciplines
“The 10th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament will feature local and international athletes of various abilities, who will compete in eight disciplines over a period of 19 days. As one of the region’s most-anticipated sports events, the tournament promises to provide another thrilling and exciting experience for participants,” Sheikh Mansoor said.
Since its launch in 2013, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has evolved into a prominent community sports event, featuring a multitude of sports disciplines and categories, including a special competition for People of Determination.