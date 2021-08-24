12 Emirati athletes going for glory for UAE in Japan

A total of 12 Emirati athletes are going for gold as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games get under way on Tuesday.

The hopefuls will compete in athletics, shooting, powerlifting and cycling, with lifter Mohammed Khamis and wheelchair track specialist Mohammad Al Hammadi among the big chances of brining home medals.

Here is a look at each of the athletes:

Mohammad Khamis

Mohammad Khamis, powerlifting

The 53-year-old has been around for a long time but is showing no signs of slowing down. With gold medals at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 (plus a silver at Beijing 2008) Khamis is gong for a hat-trick in the men’s 88kg.

Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani, shooting

Another veteran at 51 years old, Al Aryani is participating in his third Paralympics and is hunting more success after claiming gold in 2012 and three silvers in 2016. He competes in the men’s 10m rifle standing, mixed 10m rifle prone, mixed 50m rifle prone and 50m rifle, three positions.

Abdulla Saif Al Aryani, shooting

The 45-year-old is aiming for a first medal in the 50m rifle, three positions and rifle prone, having narrowly missed the podium in 2008 and 2016 at Rio.

Saif Al Nuaimi, shooting

Our third male shooter, 43, goes in the mixed 10m rifle prone and mixed 50m rifle prone as he returns to the big stage, having missed out on the medals in Rio.

Mohammad Al Hammadi

Mohammad Al Hammadi, athletics

The 800m wheelchair T34 star is out to defend the title he won in Rio, and will also look to improve on his bronze at the London Games in the 100m.

Ahmed Nawad, athletics

The 18-year-old is the youngster of Team UAE and will compete alongside Al Hammadi in the wheelchair T34 100m and 800m.

Ahmad Mubarak Al Mansoori, cycling

There are not too many 40-year-old cyclists out there but Al Mansoori has high hopes in the cycling road race.

Noura Al Ketbi, athletics

Another shot-putter, Al Ketbi, 28, competes in the F32 category where she claimed silver in Rio. She also goes in the club throw.

Mozah Al Zeyoudi, powerlifting

The UAE’s second powerlifter is making her debut at the Games at the age of 28.

Sara Al Senani

Sara Al Senani, athletics

Al Senani was on the podium in 2016 when she won bronze at in the F33 shot put and, now more experienced at 28, will have her eyes on the top step.

Maryam Al Zeyoudi, athletics

The 26-year-old is out to make an impact in the discus throw and shot put.

Ayesha Al Mehairi, shooting