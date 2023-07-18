Dubai: Times Square Center is set to host The International Chess Day Competition on Friday, July 21 from 2pm to 10pm, with exciting activations for all.
Hosted in collaboration with the Dubai Chess and Culture Club (DCCC), the community destination has been selected as the partner venue for the second year in a row. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy various types of chess games, including simultaneous chess, giant chess, paper chess, chess-doku, and take advantage of teaching sessions, tournaments and more. Registration will be open to both children and adults on site starting at 2pm on the first level, at picnic square.
International Chess Day is an official day marked by the United Nations and observed by chess players around the world since 1966. In line with Times Square Center’s Edutainment strategy for kids, the event aims to promote chess amongst children, as the game helps to improve and develop their cognitive skills including logical and critical thinking, as well as problem-solving, visual processing and sportsmanship.
Commenting on the occasion, Nancy Ozbek, General Manager of Times Square, says “Honouring this sport and acknowledging what it can do for children is important to us and by using our venue we can help expose as many children and families to the game. We are thrilled to host this competition for the second time, creating a fun and educational day for kids, and bringing families and the community together as one.”