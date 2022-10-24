Dubai: Three women’s teams from the USA booked their berths in the quarter-finals of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge at the Kite Beach in Dubai.
The International Volleyball Federation is organizing the tournament with the support of the Dubai Sports Council and in collaboration with the Emirates Volleyball Association.
The women’s quarter-final line-up was completed after the Round of 16 games this morning, with Horton and Scoles, Simo and Gaffney, and Hodel and Howard all advancing to the last eight.
Top seeds
Joining these teams are top seeds from Germany, Sude and Schneider, Hermannova and Stochlova of the Czech Republic, Naraphornrapat and Worapeerachayakorn of Thailand, Japan’s Ishii/Mizoe and Xia Lin of China.
Earlier, Brazil’s Pedro Solberg and Arthur Mariano produced two upsets of higher-seeded opponents in their Pool A to top their pool standings and secure a spot among the last 16 of the tournament.