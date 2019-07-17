Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi, in high spirits after clinching the first of four major powerboat racing titles in their sights this season, are targeting a flying start to the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship in Stresa, Italy, this weekend.

With three of six rounds provisionally included in the XCAT series still to be confirmed in China, defending champions Faleh Al Mansouri and Shaun Torrente in Abu Dhabi 4 know a victory in the Grand Prix of Italy will give them a huge advantage.

“It’s even more important than normal to make a winning start because we’re not sure how many rounds there will be,” said Al Mansouri.