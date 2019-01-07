Korea’s head coach Paulo Bento was rightfully a relieved man after the three points before their next encounter against Kyrgyzstan on Friday. “This was a game that we expected where we tried to dominate and control. But the other team was waiting in the midfield and they used their rush tactics well. We had some difficulties to create the space and score goals. After the goal we had more space and more chances to score as well. I think this was a fair result for us and an important three points for us,” Bento admitted.