Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, presented the trophies to the winners of the 2023 World Padel Tour season opener Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master during the awards ceremony on centre court located on Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Island.
Agustín Tapia/Arturo Coello Manso defeated Alejandro Galán Romo/Juan Lebrón Chincoa (7-6 / 6-3) to win the Men’s tournament, while Ariana Sánchez Fallada/Paula Josemaría Martín clinched the Women’s title by beating Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea/Gemma Triay Pons [6-3 / 6-3]. Also awarded were Ariana Sánchez Fallada and Arturo Coello Manso, who were bestowed the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award in their respective categories.
Top players
The sold-out finals provided thrilling excitement from some of the world’s top players who battled it out in the custom-built court on the beach. The winning duos were awarded the highest-ever World Padel Tour points haul of 2,000 points.
The electrifying atmosphere at the tournament was fueled by passionate crowds, who were a mix of Spanish, Emirati, and GCC fans, as well as fans from the rest of the world, giving the matches a unique and vibrant transcontinental flavour.
The final attendance figure of 6,000 visitors highlights the rising popularity of padel in the UAE, with more people discovering and enjoying the sport each year.
Fan village
The six-day tournament was more than just a sporting event; an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike. With a dedicated fan village set against a stunning backdrop of pristine blue waters, complemented by numerous off-court activities and delectable food outlets, the tournament offered something for everyone to enjoy.
The World Padel Tour will continue to South America in March, as it embarks on its most international schedule ever for 2023. Abu Dhabi has agreed to be the venue for the first Master tournament of the WPT calendar every year for the next four years and given the success of the Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master, one can only expect this event to go from strength to strength.