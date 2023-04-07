Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chairman of the executive council of Dubai, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Corporation, honoured French international football star, Mamadou Sakho, founder of the “Amsak Donation” charity initiative, with the Sports Footprint award.
Constructing stadiums
The award was in recognition of his efforts in supporting the needy and constructing stadiums in Africa, as well as supporting charitable institutions of public interest, including “Noor Dubai” Foundation, as part of the ceremony honoring the winners of the tenth edition of the Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work
The Dubai Sports Council congratulated Sakho, who played for some of top European football clubs included Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, for winning the prestigious award.