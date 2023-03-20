Abu Dhabi: The AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship came to a stunning conclusion at Mubadala Arena on Sunday capping an excellent weekend of top-class performances across various weight and belt divisions. A strong Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club emerged the big winners, forcing Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club to settle for second and Al-Ain to take third.
The event, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in association with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), saw heated contests among athletes in amateur and professional categories on the final day with plenty of fervor and superb skills on display.
Sunday’s competition was attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
Awards ceremony
Following the competition, an awards ceremony for the winners was held in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of UAEJJF, Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Member and Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF’s Technical Department.
Albino Malungo, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, Youssef Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member and a number of officials from the UAEJJF and participating clubs and academies were also present Mubadala Arena.
Mohammed Alswaidi of the Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club who scooped gold in the Men’s Brown / Professional / 69kg division, said: “Winning a medal means the excellent training I have done has paid off. We are eager to make the most of all the resources the UAEJJF Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the clubs to which we belong have made available to us. We also believe that every competition presents an opportunity for us to repay them and make the nation proud.”