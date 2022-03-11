Sharjah took a valuable three points against Ajman with a 2-1 win in matchweek 19 of the ADNOC Pro League, taking their tally to 36 points in third place while Ajman’s sit in seventh place on 25 points.
Pressuring from the off, Sharjah limited their opposition’s movement from the first minute in an attempt to find their own goalscoring opportunities, the first of which came 14 minutes into the match when Ousmane Camara’s header missed the target before Goran Tufegdzic’s men surged forward in search of a goal through Oualid Azaro, whose shot found the advert boards.
Cosmin Olăroiu’s men eventually made their dominance count in the 38th minute, when Caio Lucas converted Al Hassan Saleh’s pinpoint pass for the opener.
Long range strike
Lucas missed a chance to double the lead in the 55th minute, before Ajman equalised through Mohammed Helal 13 minutes from time with a howitzer from distance.
Lucas eventually got his second one minute past the 90th minute after converting a penalty to steal all three points for the 2019 ADNOC Pro League champions.
Meanwhile, a last minute goal from Sasa Ivkovic gave Bani Yas a 2-1 win over Al Nasr. Defender Mohamed Fawzi was sent off after 20 minutes, leaving his side a man short for an hour.