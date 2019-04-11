Dubai derby to see Al Wasl host Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in 20th round AGL action

Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will continue pushing towards the top while keeping an eye on chasing Al Ain as the 20th round of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) is played out this weekend.

The team from Deira climbed into second place for the first time last week following their 3-1 win over Dibba and a 5-1 thrashing of Al Ain by Al Jazira.

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai now remain tied on 38 points with defending champions Al Ain, while unbeaten Sharjah are at the top with 47 points.

League leaders Sharjah travel to fifth-placed Bani Yas, while bottom of the table Dibba will host 12-placed Fujairah in Friday’s two early matches.

The Dubai derby will be an engrossing affair with struggling Al Wasl — now at all-time ninth place — will have their former coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena heading the Shabab Al Ahli Dubai challenge at the Al Zabeel Stadium in the late match.

In the second late match on Friday, Al Dhafra will have to make the long journey from the furtherest corner of the country to 13th-placed Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

Saturday’s two early games will see 10th-placed Kalba play Al Jazira, while eighth-placed Ajman will travel to third-placed Al Ain seeking a favourable result against the defending champions.

Fixtures (8.30pm unless stated):

Friday: Bani Yas vs Sharjah 6pm; Dibba vs Fujairah 5.50pm; Al Wasl vs Shabab Al Ahli Dubai; Emirates vs Al Dhafra.