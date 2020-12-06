Sharjah: Residents poured their heartfelt condolences across UAE social networking sites on Sunday following the news of the death of Sharjah Football Club’s 19-year-old rising star.
In a statement on social media, Sharjah announced that Sultan Saeed Moftah, an Emirati player in the under-21 football team, passed away on Saturday night after battling with an illness. The football club did not disclose further details of the illness.
“Sharjah Sports Club offers its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Sultan Saeed Moftah. We ask God to bless the deceased with mercy, and grant his parents patience and solace,” posted the club on its official Twitter account.
Moftah was born on December 18, 2000 in Ajman, and played as a defender for Sharjah’s football club. His last appearance with the team was last year after a successful ligament surgery in the right knee.
Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, paid tribute to the late football player, and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.
“Our condolences to the family of Sharjah Club on the death of the player Sultan Saeed Moftah, the player of the 21-year-old team and our youth team, and ask God Almighty to have mercy on his soul.”
@AmoOni_17, wrote: “Oh God, have mercy on him and Lord, grant his parents strength, and reward them for their patience and faith.”