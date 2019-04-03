Dubai: The third edition of the International Emirates Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will take place at GEMS Dubai American Academy on April 5-6. Held with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Consulate General of the Russian Federation, the event is organised by Natalia Gymnastics Club along with El Bahrawy Group, Brands & Trends, GEMS Education and MonViso.
For the first time-ever, the competition will see the presence of the Russian National Team who will showcase a Cinderella-themed performance along with three-time Olympic champion Alexander Buklov, who will lead a master class at the end of the event.
Nearly 150 gymnasts representing ten countries between five and 17 years are expected to participate. Competition will start at 10am on Friday while the presentation of medals and awards is scheduled for 4pm on Saturday at the GEMS Dubai American Academy in Al Barsha, Dubai.