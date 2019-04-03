Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The third edition of the International Emirates Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will take place at GEMS Dubai American Academy on April 5-6. Held with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Consulate General of the Russian Federation, the event is organised by Natalia Gymnastics Club along with El Bahrawy Group, Brands & Trends, GEMS Education and MonViso.

For the first time-ever, the competition will see the presence of the Russian National Team who will showcase a Cinderella-themed performance along with three-time Olympic champion Alexander Buklov, who will lead a master class at the end of the event.