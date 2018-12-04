Dubai: Victory Team’s five-time world champion Kevin Reiterer will be in action at the Thai Airways Jet Ski World Cup 2018 to be held in Pattaya, Thailand, from December 6-9.
Signed earlier this year by Victory Team, Reiterer has already claimed the world title a record five times. The 26-year-old recently bagged a sponsorship from Austrian aircraft manufacturer Diamond Aircraft, thus brightening his chances of going all out for a sixth world crown this season.
Reiterer has put himself in a solid position for another world title after taking a second win in the Ski GP1 category at the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix of the Mediterranean in Olbia, Italy. He now leads the drivers’ standings in the Ski Division GP1 class with 95 points, clear of the chasing French pair of Raphael Maurin (81 points) and Mickael Poret (53 points), with one final round remaining in the middle of December in Sharjah.
That season finale at the Grand Prix of Sharjah is not so much on young Reiterer’s mind as he heads to Pattaya later this week. “It’s one race at a time for me. I have some of the best names backing me this season, including world champions Victory Team and Diamond Aircraft, so I have no reason why I should not be delivering on the water,” Reiterer told Gulf News from Pattaya where he has been for the past week.
“I have been busy getting acclimatised and ready for this race in Thailand as it is one of the highlights on the aquabikes calendar for this region. My focus will always be to ensure we finish at the top simply because we carry the Victory Team name,” he added.
The Thai Airways International Jet Ski World Cup 2018 has received huge worldwide interest with some of the categories having a full field during the competition that is scheduled to be held at the Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from December 6-9.
Organised by Watercross World-Asian Multi Sports and Entertainment in league with Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix Company, some of the classes have more than 36 crafts taking part, making this one of the most popular competitions in the world.