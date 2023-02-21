Dubai: The Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration for the 10th edition of the tournament, taking place at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Participants will compete in eight sports - volleyball, padel tennis, jujitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling.
The NAS Sports Tournament has been launched as per the directives and the generous support of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, aiming to develop the sports sector in Dubai.
Volleyball competition
Registration for teams participating in the volleyball competition will continue up to 23rd February while players’ registration is scheduled from 1st to 20th March.
Registration for the 10 km, 5 km and 4 km running competitions will continue up to 3rd April while the 77 km cycling competition will continue up to 25th March and the padel tennis competition continues up to 19th March 2023.