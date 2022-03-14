Dubai: Rashed and Amer Ahli clinched the Advanced C Category of the Oxygen Padel academy’s qualifying for the Gulf News Padel Masters tournament.
In the final, they winning due defeated coach Luis Martinez and Goncalo in a 24-team tournament that saw a marathon six hours of action.
Meanwhile, Mohammed and Nawaf rallied to make a challenging come back to claim the Open C final, defeating Omar and Humaid. A total of 32 teams took part in the Open C category and enjoyed every single moment of the event.
With the qualifiers done, Oxygen Padel stars are ready to take on the rest of the clubs in the Gulf News Padel Masters knockouts and finals at World Padel Academy on March 19 and 20.