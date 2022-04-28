Dubai: 140 participants competed at the Ramadan Night Run last night and it proved to be an ideal opportunity for runners of all ages and abilities to get a good workout during the holy month.
There were 2.5km, 5km, and 10km distances at the community event - hosted by Racing ME in partnership with Souk Al Marfa, Nakheel and in conjunction with Dubai Sports Council - making it ideal for first time social runners and those who take health and fitness more seriously.
There was an even split of male and female expats and Emiratis with ages ranging from 5 to 65 years participating, all with the aim to raise awareness on mental and physical health.
Race director Jon Norros said, “The event was again a spectacular success thanks to Dubai Sports Council and Souk Al Marfa. The athletes came together to participate in a fun, friendly healthy competition.”
555 Night Run series
It was held at Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands. The runners ran past the bustling night market boasting kiosks selling a range of Ramadan-related products such as oud perfumes, dates and more.
There was plenty of entertainment from Arabic dances, musical performances and space for kids to play but the highlight was the run which is a warm up event ahead of the 555 Night Run series that will begin on May 11 and feature 5 runs across 5 venues with a 5km distance.
“We are so happy to provide a platform for all people to enjoy themselves and come together to celebrate at this time of year. May we all continue to live a healthy lifestyle here in Dubai,” added Norros.