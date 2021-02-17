Dubai Ultramarathon Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Preparations for next month’s 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon have picked up pace and organisers have promised a safe race that will test the participants’ endurance and resolve.

Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGroup, the 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will take place on March 5 in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. The event will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert, across some fascinating landscape.

All participants will receive finisher medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Registration for the event is still open through the ultramarathon.ae website and race organisers have organised a series of practice sessions, or ‘build-up’ runs, for registered participants in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve every Friday, until February 26.

Speaking about the race, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGroup, said: “The 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will be a challenging race, that will test participants’ endurance, both mental and physical stamina, as well as strength and courage.

“Following the popular success of Al Marmoom Dune Run, we are offering the shorter distances of 10km and 5km to encourage the many runners who wish to experience the challenge of a desert race. This event brings together the growing running community, both elite and recreational runners. It is being organised after unprecedented demand from runners who are looking for challenging competitions at all levels.”

Speaking about the health and safety measures in place, Bornventure added: “The health and safety of participants, organisers and crew is our highest priority. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will follow all the guidelines and protocols of the relevant authorities and ensure that every precautionary measure is implemented and adhered to. We will act vigilantly to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved.”

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread across more than 40 hectares of shrub land that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as oryx, gazelles, foxes and wild cats.

Event Details

Venue: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

Date: March 5

Distance: 50km, 10km, 5km