Dubai: The growth of padel in the region in the recent years has been phenomenal. There has been staggering number of people getting involved in the sport and the interest seems to be just rising by the day. Given the following Emirates Dubai 7s, the region’s sports and entertainment festival, is all set to launch its first padel tournament called Rebound, further expanding the line-up of its sporting events for this year’s edition.

Set to take place during the ultimate weekend of the year, from 1 to 3 December, players of all abilities can register for the inaugural, first-of-its-kind tournament which will see them compete across five custom-designed padel courts at The Sevens Stadium.

Players can select from eight categories namely Team Open Competitive (C), Team Open Social (D), Men’s Open Competitive (C), Men’s Open Social (D), Women’s Competitive (C+), Women’s Challenger (C-), Women’s Open Social (D), and the Parent & Kids Social for children aged eight to 14 years.

With a wide range of categories available, the tournament also offers a fantastic opportunity for first-timers, intermediate and experienced players to compete and showcase their skills.

Exciting experience

During the tournament, each team will take part in a minimum of three games during the group stage and game formats will vary by category, ensuring an exciting experience for players of all ages. For most categories, there will be six games to a set in the group stage and nine in the knockout stages, while the parent and kids categories will feature four games to a set in the group stage and six in the knockout stages.

The tournament will kick off on Friday, hosting the parent and kid categories as well as the initial group stages to determine finalists for the knockout stages. Unique and exclusive is the team category which will consist of four players — 2 female and 2 male — taking on opponents in mixed and same gender matches in the group stages, with the qualifying team making it to the final rounds.