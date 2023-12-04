Dubai, UAE: Over 4,500 students from various universities and schools across UAE and Oman are set to compete in the 20th edition of the BITS Sports Festival, to begin at the BITS Pilani Dubai Campus on Tuesday.
The five-day sports event is set to see the players from over 35 universities and schools from UAE and Oman competing for top honours in 11 disciplines.
Commenting on this year’s Festival, Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: “As we mark two decades of the BITS Sports Festival, it is not just about celebrating sports; it is about the enduring spirit of coming together and competing that defines this event. The 20th edition shows how BSF has become more inclusive, bringing universities, schools, and global sports icons together. Our commitment to working together, showcasing different sports, and embracing cultural exchange sets the stage for a future where BSF continues to be a place for great sports and unity among campuses.”.
Luminaries of sports arena
Expressing profound honour and pride, Dr. M. Rafiuddin, Convener of BITS Pilani Sports Festival, added: “In my capacity as the Convener of BITS Pilani Sports Festival, I am honoured by the global recognition it has garnered, drawing distinguished athletes like Diego Maradona, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and DJ Bravo. The forthcoming 20th edition is steadfast in upholding this tradition, with the inclusion of cricket luminary Chris Gayle as the Chief Guest, aimed at enhancing the event’s international prestige.”
BSF unveiled a new logo for its 20th edition, crafted by students from BITS Pilani Dubai Campus. This symbolises a commitment to innovation, capturing two decades of sports excellence and a collaborative spirit.
The Inter-School BSF’23 includes teams Gulf Asian English School, Dubai Scholars Private School and Delhi Private School, Sharjah, while the Inter-University BSF’23 involves top-tier institutions such as Manipal University, Amity University and Middlesex University.