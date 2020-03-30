NYU strength and conditioning coach Huw Jones Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Athletics will be live streaming virtual weekly workout sessions open to the public, starting from 5pm on Tuesday.

The fitness sessions, which will be led by strength and conditioning coach Huw Jones, will be held once a week, to help people maintain their physical health and fitness levels while ensuring physical distancing in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus and support the UAE’s #StayHome campaign.

NYUAD Athletics will also be producing pre-recorded fitness videos and sharing them on its Instagram stories three times a week on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays. This initiative comes as part of NYUAD Athletics’ commitment to the NYUAD and broader UAE community and in an effort to protect public health.

The classes will cover a range of topics and exercises, including body weight workouts and fitness tips. Jones, who has been a professional strength and conditioning coach since 2006 and has worked with Olympic athletes across a variety of sports including athletics, cycling, and rowing, will be leading the sessions.

“We are delighted to launch this initiative to support our students and the wider community stay healthy and physically active while following the public health directives to remain at home and maintain physical distance from others. The mix of exercises and routines that we will provide will enable everyone to take part and benefit,” Jones said.

