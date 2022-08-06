Abu Dhabi: The nominees for the UAE Pro League Awards 2021-2022 have been announced and the voting will take place until August 10th.

As has been the case in recent years, the UAE Pro League (UAEPL) revealed that voting will be held through the UAEPL’s official website, mobile apps, and its social media accounts.

The UAE Pro League has previously announced that the 2021-2022 season awards ceremony will be held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on August 27th, as the best in 15 categories will be honoured during the ceremony.

The awards are divided into three categories namely the vote-based category, the statistics-based category, and the criteria-based award.

The vote-based category includes the Golden Ball for the best Emirati player, the Golden Ball for the best foreign player, the Leader award for the best coach, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player, Golden Boy award for the best young player (Resident/Born in the UAE), the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the year, the fans’ player of the year, the goal of the year, and the best the best online sports media platform.

Golden Shoe

Meanwhile, the statistics-based category includes the Golden Shoe for the league’s top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, Highest Fan Attendance Award, the ADNOC Pro League’s Fantasy Manager of the Year, and the Dream Team.

The Golden Ball for the best Emirati player will see competition between Abdulaziz Hussain, Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli), Majid Rashid (Sharjah), Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Ahmed Barman, Yahia Nader, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Abdullah Ramadan (Al Jazira), Abdusalam Mohammed (Ittihad Kalba), and Ali Saleh (Al Wasl).

As for the Golden Ball handed to the best foreign player, the nominees are Diaa Saba, Antonio José (Al Wasl), Soufiane Rahimi, Laba Kodjo, Guanca (Al Ain), Omar Khribin, Adrien da Silva ( Al Wahda), Raphael Guimaraes (Khorfakkan) Mohamed Firas (Ajman), and Caio Lucas ( Sharjah).

Grégory Dufrennes (Al Wahda), Marcel Keizer (Al Jazira), Sergiy Rebrov (Al Ain), Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman), and Olaroiu Cozmin (Sharjah) will be vying for the Leader award for the best coach.

Golden Glove

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper will see competition between Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda), Fahad Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas), Ali Khasif (Al Jazira), Ali Al Hosani (Ajman), and Khalid Eisa (Al Ain).

Meanwhile, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player list includes Mohamed Almaazmi (Al Nasr), Harib Suhail (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohamed Abbas (Al Ain), Sultan Adel (Ittihad Kalba), and Abdulla Hamad (Al Wahda).