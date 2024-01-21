Dubai: New series of competitions in Dubai’s Fifth Labour Sports Tournament saw labourers from diverse nationalities and different age groups pit their skills against each other.
The seven-month tournament celebrating sportsmanship, community and unity saw the commencement of arm-wrestling competition at the Dulsco Arena in Al Quoz. Last week, the tournament’s tug of war competition, featuring 525 labourers from 35 company teams, concluded at the Al Quoz Industrial Area.
Wade Adams Contracting Co. emerged victors in the event, followed by Desert Group Co. and Emrill Co. in second and third places, respectively. Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, honoured the winners of the competition.
'Opportunity to take a break'
Abdulla Lashkari said the tournament held under the theme ‘Their Happiness is Our Goal’, reflects Dubai’s commitment to the well-being of all segments of the community. “Labourers are crucial contributors to our ongoing development. The event has been organised with the goal of providing them an opportunity to take a break from their daily work routine and participate in their favourite sports, while fostering a sense of community and belonging. More than just a competition, this event is also a celebration of Dubai’s cultural diversity, bringing together individuals from various backgrounds to share in the joy of sports.”
Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in partnership with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, the year’s tournament features 11 sports including basketball, football, road racing, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket and kabaddi. This edition also marks the first participation of women in the volleyball and badminton events.
Spanning ten locations across Dubai, including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4, and Al Ghurair Residential Complex, the tournament that began on September 3 last year will conclude on March 13.
Since 2010, starting with ‘The First Labour Sports Festival’, DSC has been launching sports initiatives for labourers, bringing together thousands of labourers from across the emirate to participate in various contests.