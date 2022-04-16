Dubai: Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and Issa Ahmed Al Marzouqi Sharif reached the semi-finals of the Intermediate category of Padel Championship at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament in Dubai.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013.

Sheikh Saeed and Sharif defeated Fernando Mendez Fernando and Enrique Gonzalez, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Sheikh Saeed and Sharif started well and comfortably won the first set, 6-3. Mendez Fernando and Enrique Gonzalez bounced back in the second, 7-5. Stepping up the game, Sheikh Saeed and Sharif dominated the third from the beginning and advanced to the last four of the competition with an easy 6-2 win in the decider.

Ignacio Ruiz Barroso and Victor Aruiz reached the semi-final after edging past Jonathan Alan Green and Amish Kalan 7-6, 6-4. Farhan Hoda and Marwan Al Qaisi also advanced with 6-4, 6-4 victory over Karl Shafeeq Mechantaf and Michael Maksoudian.

In another quarter-final match, Naser Al Ketbi and Sultan Al Marri brushed aside Sultan Ali Bin Aboud and Oscar Aris Bin Aboud 6-3, 6-1.

Alicia Lopez Arias De Saavedra and Malena De Leon Jackson stormed into the semi-finals of the intermediate women’s category.

They dismantled their rivals, Lisa Blake and Tatyana Kutulaeva, 6-0, 6-0. Vienna Hernandez and Tsedale Mamuye Habtyimer advanced after 6-4, 6-7, 10-4 victory over Najla Eisa Eisa and Sara Sawaya.

Fatma Al Balooshi, Alia Alsafi, Guadalupe de San Felix Lupe, and Cristina de Paz advanced as well.

Volleyball Championship

The Emperor and Al Jawareh will square off in the final of the volleyball championship.

In the semi-finals, Emperor defeated Fohood Zabeel 3-0 ((25-18, 25-21, 25-19) while Al Jawareh downed Bin Thani 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25- 18).

Emperor’s Sayed Mousavi was adjudged as the best player in the match.

Tomorrow, Fohood Zabeel will meet Bin Thani team in a third-place play-off. The match will start at 9.30pm. The final between Emperor and Al Jawareh will take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai, which has been a strategic partner of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament since its inception, has renewed their sponsorship deal. They are on board and have joined the roster of sponsors for the ninth edition of the edition.

The sponsorship agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the session, and Ibrahim Al Haddad, Director of the Commercial and Investment Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament for this year features competition in eight different sports, including volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, archery, Spartan Nas Night Race and jiu-jitsu.