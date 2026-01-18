Nacho Elvira holds his nerve to clinch Dubai Invitational

“The calibre of golf from both our professionals and amateurs has been remarkable. The Pro-Am format is what makes the Dubai Invitational special, and it remains an honour to host the world’s best here. Thank you to everyone who took part and to our global partners DP World and Rolex, along with our tournament partners Discovery Land Company, Dubai Basketball, Gulfsteam and Silverlake. We also extend our thanks to the Wasl and World of Hyatt for providing the unpanelled backdrop of the Dubai Creek Golf Club and special thanks to the Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation for their continued support for the tournament and golf in the region. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2028.”