Dubai: The Ajman Half Marathon, launched recently by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), has attracted more than 400 participants within just two weeks of its launch.
This initiative comes in line with the ATDD’s efforts to promote community sports, encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, and provide virtual alternatives in light of the current circumstances following the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual Marathon provides the opportunity to participate in a 10km or half marathon (21.1 km) races with the aim of attracting more than 500 participants from all levels of runners.
Participants can run the chosen distance outdoor or indoor any time between July 1 and 31, record this through any well-known tracking application or devices such as Apple or Android watch or Garmin, or Strava app, capture (screenshot) the activity page and upload it along with the personal data on the link they will receive by email after registration.
Each participant will be contacted within two weeks to arrange the delivery of the medal. Further information may be obtained from: www.eevents.ae/ajmanvhm.