Dubai: The Junior Gold Ranking tournament is the new addition in the 44th edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament this year, scheduled to commence at India Club, Dubai, on May 5.
The last four editions of India club UAE Open Badminton, which started in 1978, has been given Four Star Rating in the Sports Events Ranking System by Dubai Sports Council. The tournament is open to all the players from the UAE as well as from abroad.
No restriction
In the junior international and senior’s tournament there is no restriction on players from outside the UAE to participate, but will have to comply with the tournament schedule.
The Junior Gold Ranking tournament, held in conjunction with UAE Badminton Federation, is only for UAE residents and for those who are holding the UAEBF membership ID. The event is held as part of the selection criteria of players.
Second Emirati tournament
There are a total of 58 categories in this tournament with a prize fund of Dh85,000 and the finals will be held on June 4. Players will compete in five all five categories in the second Emirati tournament, while the second Air Badminton event will feature only the mixed doubles, mixed triple categories.
Last year’s event attracted over 728 entries in the 44 categories with players competing from 15 countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Nepal, Philippines, Qatar, Indonesia, China, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Malaysia, Denmark & Singapore participated in the tournament.
India’s Mohamed Munawar won the men’s singles title while Berliyan Sudrajat from Indonesia clinched the women’s honours.