Dubai: Carles Puyol has promised that he is in no hurry to part with his distinctive hairstyle.
One of Puyol’s features is his shoulder length shaggy, curly hair and the former Spain and Barcelona player was quite proud about his existing looks.
“The hair gives me power, just like Samson [the Biblical hero whose hair was the source of his strength],” Puyol joked.
“I have had this hair all my life and I will keep it all my life as well.”
Louis Van Gaal, his first manager at Barca suggested that the then 19-year-old get a hair cut immediately after his first training session with the senior team.
“I will never cut my hair as I have never felt the need to do so,” Puyol smiled.