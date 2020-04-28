Michael Robinson, who won the European Cup with Liverpool and became a widely popular broadcaster in Spain, succumbed to cancer. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Liverpool led the tributes flowing in for their former striker and renowned Spanish commentator Michael Robinson after he succumbed to cancer earlier on Tuesday.

The former Republic of Ireland international’s death was confirmed by his family in an official statement. “With tremendous sadness, we inform you of Michael’s death,” the statement read.

Robinson, who claimed a league title with Liverpool during their treble-winning 1983-’84 campaign, had been battling cancer since 2018.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61,” Liverpool said on their official Twitter handle.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael,” it added.

The former forward, who also played with Brighton, Osasuna and Manchester City, hung up his boots in 1989. After this he went on to chart a successful career as a television presenter and commentator while gaining widespread praise for his work in Spain, where he had settled with his family.

He began his journey as a professional footballer at Preston North End, before going on for spells at Manchester City, Brighton, Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers and finally at Osasuna in Spain. He spent a total of 14 years playing at the highest level and bagged 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

FC Barcelona also took to social media to condole the death of the former footballer. “We at FC Barcelona wish to express our deepest condolences for the passing of Michael Robinson, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity. He was the winner of the 2018 Vázquez Montalbán International Journalism Award. Rest In Peace,” the official message said.

Some of the present and current players also posted messages. “You’ll never walk alone Michael!! Rest in peace,” said former Liverpool playmaker Xabi Alonso.

“R.I.P Michael Robinson. The Liverpool legend that got in all the Spanish homes with his fantastic commentaries every Weekend !! #YNWA,” added another Reds star, Luis Garcia.