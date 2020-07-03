Dubai: French football club Olimpique Lyonnais - better known as Lyon or OL - Emirates’ newest sponsorship partners, will play their first match under the Emirates contract in special one-off jerseys with the words ‘Dubai Is Open’ across the front.
The friendly match will be played against Nice at 6.30pm local time (8.30pm UAE) on Saturday at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium.
As per instructions from Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, the bespoke jerseys were created to help raise awareness that Dubai has reopened for tourism. The move comes on the back of the Dubai Government’s recent announcement that welcomes business and leisure visitors to the city starting July 7.
The ‘Dubai Is Open’ message will also be visible on digital signboards across Emirates’ other football sponsorships in Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.
Saturday’s match between Lyon and Nice match will be broadcasted live on Canal+ TV in France and can be watched online on OLPLAY from 8.15pm (UAE time).
On July 1, Emirates became the official main sponsors of OL. The official 2020-2021 home jerseys featuring Emirates’ ‘Fly Better’ logo will be revealed ahead of the new season.
Emirates has already resumed flights for passengers to over 50 cities, and has announced that it will deploy its flagship A380 aircraft to Paris starting from July 15.