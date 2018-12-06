Dubai: Brit-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan will be made a brand ambassador of private equity firm Berkeley Assets at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai next Wednesday, December 12.
The announcement comes just three months after the former unified light welterweight signed a multi-fight sponsorship agreement with blockchain firm Cryptech World, who were acquired by Berkeley Assets earlier this year.
Khan marked that agreement with a unanimous points decision win over Colombia’s Samuel Vargas in Birmingham in September and is now set to fight Terrance Crawford early next year after the Kell Brook fight fell through.
“I’m very pleased to be extending my partnership with Berkeley Assets, both in and outside the ring,” said Khan. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team and some of Berkeley’s clients at the event next week and am planning many more trips to Dubai and London to explore a number of opportunities with the company in the Middle East, Far East Asia and around the world.”