Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, issued Resolution No (1) of 2022 restructuring the board of directors of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.
The resolution appointed Khaled Ali Bin Zayed as the board’s Chairman and Najib Mohammed Saleh as its Deputy Chairman. Saeed Youssef Shukri, Amal Abdul Aziz Al Aref and Othman Musa Abdullah will serve as board members. The board will serve a renewable term of four years.
The resolution annuls any previous decision that may contradict the provisions of this resolution, which will be effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.