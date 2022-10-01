50 nations

Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, felicitated the winners at a ceremony held following the competitions. “The championship’s remarkable success reflects the joint efforts of the UAEJJF and AJP which have attracted hundreds of jiu-jitsu professionals from more than 50 nations to the UAE capital and produced an excellent competition atmosphere. Events like these strengthen the Abu Dhabi’s status as the world’s jiu-jitsu capital,” said Youssef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAEJJF.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager at AJP said: “The AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro is crucial to several players’ professional careers because of the volume of points it provides and the impact it has on their annual rankings. Additionally, the competition offers a chance to be ready for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

The athletes from Brazilian academies took out brilliant performances. Among them was Jorge Pereira, the black belt holder from the Brazilian JSBJJ Academy, who competed in the 77 kg Master’s category and scooped gold. “We hold the AJP championships in great regard since they help us advance our careers and raise our rankings. I have been constantly participating in AJP tournaments all over the world. I came to Abu Dhabi from Brazil not only to compete for medals but also to prepare for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said.

Rigorous training

In turn, Ayaz Suleymanov, a black belt from Renzo Gracie Azerbaijan, who won gold in Master’s (94KG) category said: “I signed up for this event as part of our rigorous training for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Today’s competitions were a remarkable experience. The Asia Continental Pro in Abu Dhabi gave us a memorable learning experience that will help us advance our skills.”