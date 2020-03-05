Dubai: The UAE Banks Federation (UBF) will kick off Round 16 of the second Inter-Bank Football Tournament (IBFT2020) at the GEMS United Academy Sports City, Dubai, on Friday. The competition will include teams that have qualified after the league stages. RAK Bank, Banque Misr, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Fujairah, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq Bank and Bank of Sharjah will line up on Friday. Proceeds from the tournament are being donated to Red Crescent humanitarian projects. The final will be staged at the same venue on March 13.