Dubai: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza launched the Dubai Open for Tennis Academies (DOTA) tournament, which will see the participation of over 200 players from 40 sports academies. The tournament, which will have seven different categories including Under-12, 14 and 18 for boys and girls, men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles, is set to run till February 4, 2024.
The tournament kicked off with contests in adult and seniors’ categories, which will continue until December 17. The junior category is scheduled to take place from January 5 to February 4, 2024.
Mirza said she will be personally watching the talent during the tournament who will be integrated into the Emirati Talent Development Program, she is working on, providing them with guidance, support, and necessary training for competition and international success.
Prominent event
The collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and UAE Tennis Federation is expected to significantly contribute to nurturing and discovering new tennis talent in the country. The tournament is expected to become a prominent event in the region, bringing together tennis enthusiasts, professionals, and sponsors in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and community spirit.
Apart from Mirza, the opening ceremony was attended by Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, director of Sports Development at the Dubai Sports Council, Robin Uthappa, former Indian cricketer, Saif Mohamed, managing director of Spirit of the Union Sports Company and its CEO, Huzaifa Ibrahim.