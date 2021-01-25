Dubai: India have defeated the UAE 1-0 in a friendly match in Dubai, thanks to Sohail’s strike with 11 minutes remaining. The youngster got on the end of a cross from Taison Singh to secure the victory.
Sohail, who came off the bench to score the decisive goal — his first at international level.
“I’m very happy to have scored my first international goal. I would like to dedicate this goal to my teammates. It was a result of pure team effort and nothing else,” Sohail said.
The UAE defenders kept India at bay in the first half, but Bibiano Fernandes’ boys piled on the pressure after the break, in their pursuit of the elusive goal.
Sohail, who replaced Himanshu Jangra in the 55th minute, almost found the breakthrough on the hour mark but his shot went just wide. Finally, Sohail scored the goal which made all the difference.
Fernandes said that the boys recuperated well after their narrow loss to the UAE in the first match last week.
“I’m happy with the boys’ performance,” he said. “We could have done well in the first match but we regrouped well and got the result tonight. This victory will provide the boys with the belief and the boost that we’re looking for. That’ll be very helpful for the future.”