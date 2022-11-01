Dubai: UAE’s International T20 League (ILT20) has opened the doors for aspiring players a chance to showcase their talents in the inaugural league, to be held in January 2023.
The six-team league has opened the Players’ registration portal for UAE-based players who are interested in putting their names for consideration to participate in the inaugural League.
In following one of the League’s unpinning values, and commitment to nurturing the talents of UAE-domiciled players, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said: “League management are extremely pleased to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League.
Express interest
“In exposing UAE’s players to high-level, international matches ratified by the ICC, of which the ILT20 has received a multi-year approval, bodes well for not only UAE Cricket’s player development, but also for the development of Associate Cricket, where Franchise teams have already signed-on players from various Associate nations, as we strive for sustainability and innovative opportunities to grow our players and raise the bar on their competitive edge.”
Players, who are based and are currently playing in the UAE, are invited to register their interest by visiting the League’s newly launched website and express their interest. Through the registration portal, interested players are strongly encouraged to review the selection criteria, which strictly adheres to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines.
34-match format
Registrations for UAE players close at noon (UAE time) on November 18, after which franchises will review and engage in the selection process, and announce their full squads early December (2022). Each Franchise squad will comprise a minimum of four UAE players.
The 34-match format will be played UAE’s world-class facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).