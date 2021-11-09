Hatta’s growing stature as a regional hub for adventure sports and adrenalin-charged challenges will get a further boost on Saturday when it hosts the Tough Mudder — the ultimate obstacle course challenge — at Hatta Wadi Hub.
Organised in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Tough Mudder at Hatta has attracted more than 1,500 participants already for the two events — Tough Mudder 5K and the 10km Tough Mudder Classic. Registration is still open and those interested can buy their participation tickets through the Trumin website.
The Tough Mudder 5K features 10 obstacles and challenges, while 25 muddy obstacles await participants in the Tough Mudder Classic. The Tough Mudder course is designed to test the physical strength and mental grit of participants, but also encourages teamwork and camaraderie as the participants tackle the world’s roughest, toughest and muddiest obstacle course.
Mudders must conquer a series of daunting obstacles such as the Devil’s Beard, Everest 2.0, Pyramid Scheme and the Blockness Monster, as well as a 10ft vertical climb called Berlin Wall.
Organising the Tough Mudder in Hatta is aligned with the Hatta development plans of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who recently approved new projects which aim to support development in Hatta and enhance its position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the country and internationally.