Cultural heritage

He said that the continued support of our wise leadership for falconry and everything related to its cultural heritage means we’d continue to hit new milestones in promoting the sport. The Federation will help showcase the sport to the world, consolidating its role in bonding between nations and upholding honour and pride among those practising it.

He added that the establishment of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing aims to support the practice of this sport globally in an organised manner, observing sporting values and rules and regulations of the game. The Federation, He said, would be the first reference for these races, contributing to the preservation and sustainability of the traditional sport of falconry.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation, noted that this step was aimed at laying new foundations to elevate the status of this sport to a global level, reflecting its increasing popularity, and the leadership’s interest in enhancing its presence in national and international sports forums. He noted that the move emanated from the values of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a tremendous proponent of the sport, a trait inherited by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

First championship

He added that the UAE government gives great importance to this sport through material, organisational and logistical support. The Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation said that, since the launch of the first championship under the sponsorship of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2003, falcon sports and racing had enjoyed wide popularity and great public turnout. More than ten official tournaments are organised annually in the country, in which more than 2,000 falconers of different nationalities and more than 5,000 falcons participate.