Sharjah: Gulf International defeated Omega Insurance Brokers by five wickets to win the Rashid Alleem Premier League final held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Batting first, Omega Insurance posted 168 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.
Their main scorers were skipper Shane Alam, who top-scored with 59 and opener Sam Rajan (24) and Abhishek Tiwari (27). Gulf International’s Amir Raja bowled a fine spell of 3 for 27.
Chasing the target, Gulf International openers Babar Ismaeel (39) and Mujahid Sohnay Khan (55) put on 71 for the opening wicket.
Asif Hayat hit a quick 30 while Tharaka Dananjaya scored 26 to ensure the win. Though Omega’s Jiju Janardhanan and KS Rizwan took two wickets each, their effort went in vain.