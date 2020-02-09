Openers Ismaeel and Khan put on a huge partnership to down Omega Insurance in final

Gulf International emerged champions of the Rashid Alleem Premier League beating Omega Insurance Brokers in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: Gulf International defeated Omega Insurance Brokers by five wickets to win the Rashid Alleem Premier League final held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Omega Insurance posted 168 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.

Their main scorers were skipper Shane Alam, who top-scored with 59 and opener Sam Rajan (24) and Abhishek Tiwari (27). Gulf International’s Amir Raja bowled a fine spell of 3 for 27.

Chasing the target, Gulf International openers Babar Ismaeel (39) and Mujahid Sohnay Khan (55) put on 71 for the opening wicket.