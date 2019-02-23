The previous incarnations of the cycling tours here — namely the Dubai tour and Abu Dhabi Tour — have already proved popular among competitors and fans, with plenty of dramatic sprint finishes, gruelling grinds in the mountains and bone-crunching crashes. More of the same can be guaranteed this time around with three stages dedicated to the climbers, three for the sprinters and a team time trial in Al Hudayriat Island in the capital to kick things off on Sunday.