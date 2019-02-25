With little over 60km to go, the peloton was fast catching up with the breakaways and the lead was reduced to three and half minutes. The second intermediate sprint at Yas Marina Circuit with 40km to go was won by Planet ahead of Kuriyanov. The duo then again picked up pace and increased the edge to 4”30secs with 33.5km remaining while passing through Saadiyat Island. Kuriyanov and Planet were finally caught by the peloton as soon as they passed the Lourve Abu Dhabi with 14km to go.