Nearly 70 juniors turned up for the annual Hassan Badar UAE squash tournament held at the ANL squash courts earlier this week. Image Credit: ANL

Dubai: Fiza Khan picked up a double with triumphs in the girls’ Under-11 and U13 at the annual Hassan Badar UAE Squash Series that concluded at the Al Nasr Leisureland squash courts.

Fiza, 10, a student at English Private School, got the better of Mehr Narula 11-5, 11-8 for the U11 title, and later beat the same opponent from Sharjah English School 11-8, 11-9 to claim the U13 crown.

CT Matthew, Operations Manager, Al Nasr Leisureland, gave away the trophies to all the winners after the finals in the presence of Ayad Baddar and Saleem Khaliq from Express.pk. Sponsored by Dream Uniforms and Head, this year’s tournament had attracted nearly 70 juniors from across the UAE.

RESULTS

Girls’ U11: Fiza Khan bt Mehr Narula 11-5, 11-8

Girls’ U13: Fiza Khan bt Mehr Narula 11-8, 11-9

Boy’s U7: Mohammad Yousuf Khan bt Sahil Govendar 11-7, 11-3

Boy’s U9: Pranshu Khiwsara bt Valen Pais 11-5, 11-9

Boy’s U11: Rohan Roy bt Ahmad Amjad 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9

Boy’s U13: Narumi Kano bt Devansh Sahai 11-5, 11-9, 11-4

Boy’s U19: Sampuran Banerjee bt Adham Vikram Venkat 11-5, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8

Division Three: Adnan Hassan bt Nawar Rehawi 11-5, 11-3, 11-6

Division Two: Ishan Malani bt Vishal Venkat 11-4, 11-8, 11-5

Division One: Rahul Mohnani bt Sampurn Banerjee 11-6, 11-8, 11-5