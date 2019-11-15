Dubai: Former DP World Tour Championship winner Matthew Fitzpatrick arrives at Jumeirah Golf Estates without a win this season but the 25-year-old finds himself ranked fourth in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings following a string of runner-up finishes and is targeting a strong finish to the season in Dubai as he aims to extend his run of winning every year on Tour since 2015.

“I feel like I’ve played well this year,” said Fitzpatrick. “All I’m missing is a win. I’ve felt very comfortable all year and I’ve worked really hard on the aspects of my game I needed to improve on, and, fortunately, they’ve paid off. Hopefully, I can keep on improving before the end of the year.”