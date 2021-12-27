Maya Weug, the girl who made history as the first ever female member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, visited Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and experienced the Park’s record-breaking rides and attractions.
The visit, which falls under the ‘Women and Ferraris – the untold story’ exhibition, stresses Maya’s contribution and support to women who are aiming to pursue a career in motorsports. The FDA racer also showcased Ferrari’s legacy where her very own Ferrari 166 Berlinetta F4 car is displayed alongside some of the most exhilarating exotic cars at Galleria Ferrari.
Marking this visit one to remember, Maya enjoyed a full-on Ferrari-inspired experience aboard the Formula Rossa and shared her excitement with fans from all over the world.