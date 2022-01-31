Dubai: Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri can’t wait for the big kick-off. The UAE FA General Secretary and spokesperson for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Local Organising Committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the tournament - taking place in Abu Dhabi for the fifth time from February 3 - is a success.

But due to COVID-19, it’s a very different world we’re living in. Not that this has done anything to alleviate the excitement for football fans in the UAE. It is reaching fever pitch as some of the biggest football clubs, including European Champions Chelsea, get set to battle it out for the title.

Big achievement

The spectacle is taking place at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium and although it will be rather different this time around, it’s still going to be packed with action and drama from the first whistle to the last. But just how big of an achievement and source of pride is it for the capital and the UAE to again stage such a prestigious tournament? “We have a strong and close relationship with FIFA that has been forged over several years,” says Al Dhaheri. “Fans, players and stakeholders enjoy the welcome from our people, the beautiful year-round climate and of course the world class facilities. FIFA knows that passion for football runs throughout our sports-mad country; from the grass roots to the professional level. We are very excited to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi once again to enjoy the most prestigious honour in club football.”

The tournament could have been held at several other cities across the world – in fact it was due to be played in Japan but this changed due to the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll there. But the fact FIFA chose the UAE ahead of many other nations speaks volumes about the confidence it has in the country. “We are always keen on hosting the world’s biggest sports events and know that many of the international governing bodies and event organisers trust us to deliver them,” continues Al Dhaheri. “We are the global capital of sport with a year-round schedule of events including F1, UFC, golf, cricket, swimming and football. We’re trusted to deliver and we’re proud to work with FIFA again.”

COVID-19 protocols

To ensure the tournament is safe and a success things will be rather different this time compared to the last events. For instance, COVID-19 protocols will mean stadiums will be at a lower capacity than usual to ensure safe distancing and fans will need to adhere to specific entry requirements. But just how will the capital deliver the goods? “Abu Dhabi is trusted to deliver safe events to highest COVID-19 protocols working closely with our government and of course, the sports bodies and their stakeholders,” explains Al Dhaheri. “Since the pandemic, we have hosted global sports events in safe and secure way. We put health and safety first in everything that we do.”

The UAE and Abu Dhabi has maintained a successful track record of hosting major sports events while prioritizing health and safety standards and Al Dhaheri says it will continue to do so. “The UAE sports sector continues to shine on the global stage thanks to the unconditional support from the country’s esteemed leadership. Alongside our partners and sports governing bodies, we have always prioritised the health and safety of everyone involved every step of the way. Everyone works tirelessly hard to ensure the success of these sports events, from the team at Abu Dhabi Sports Council to the health authorities to the UAE FA, and many other government bodies.”

The tournament was first contested in 2000 and Real Madrid hold the record for most victories with four titles while FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams. It is a serious competition and the teams participating expect the best. That means preparation is of paramount importance but when Japan pulled out at the last minute it didn’t leave much time for others to formulate plans and Al Dhaheri says that made things that bit harder. “On this occasion we have had a lot less time than before. But while the timelines are shorter, the ambition remains the same. We want to encourage everyone across the country to be part of the game, whether it’s attending matches, following the event channels and enjoy the Mobile Roadshows we’re staging with FIFA. We work alongside FIFA, local organisations and the broader stakeholders to ensure the safe and successful delivery of the event.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants the FIFA Club World Cup to eventually feature as many 32 teams.

Huge demand

The big draw of the tournament are English Premier League giants Chelsea and because of the participation of Thomas Tuchel’s side demand for tickets has been huge. Football fans are desperate to see them in person in action, especially in this part of the world where the closest they can normally get is by sitting a few inches nearer to their television sets! “All the clubs and players are very exciting, and it will be a great spectacle for everyone to see them take each other in knock-out matches,” adds Al Dhaheri.

He doesn’t just hope the tournament will be a rousing success, he believes the event will benefit the UAE Pro football league too. “We think it will be good for football at all levels across the UAE. Whether it’s the best clubs and players inspiring young boys and girls playing the game for the time, through to exciting tussles between local teams that encourage more to attend Pro League matches. And of course, our Mobile Roadshow is travelling around the country exciting and engaging fans too.”