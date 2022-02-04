Abu Dhabi: Brazilian side Palmeiras have landed in Abu Dhabi as they look to add the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 to their trophy cabinet alongside the 2021 Copa Libertadores title that earned them a spot in the competition.
The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 is made up of six other teams alongside SE Palmeiras, who are joined by fellow continental champions Monterrey (Concacaf), Al Ahly (CAF), Chelsea (UEFA) and Al Hilal SFC (AFC), as well as Tahiti and UAE league champions A.S. Pirae and Al Jazira, respectively.
Finished fourth
Palmeiras made their FIFA Club World Cup debut last year, finishing fourth after defeat to eventual winners Tigres in the semi-final and a penalty loss to Al Ahly in the third-place playoff.
Abel Ferreira’s men successfully defended their 2020 Copa Libertadores crown last year and the kings of South America will look to their regal frontline of Dudu, Rony and Raphael Veiga to fire them to glory.
Captain and star defender Gustavo Gómez is looking forward to leading out his team in the most prestigious honour in club football. “I’m very happy to arrive in Abu Dhabi to participate once again in the FIFA Club World Cup,” the 28-year-old said. “We have a great responsibility, especially as we will compete against the world’s biggest clubs. We are all hoping to have a great competition, especially on the back of our successful participation in last year’s edition. We want to put in strong performances and fight for the title.”
Fifth winners
Palmeiras enter the competition at the semi-final stage, hoping to become the fifth FIFA Club World Cup winners from Brazil after Corinthians (2000, 2012), Sao Paulo (2005) and Internacional (2006).
The Sao Paulo outfit’s side of the draw gets underway tomorrow as Al Ahly face Monterey at the Al Nahyan Stadium, with Ferreira’s team taking on the winner in the first semi-final on Tuesday 8 February.
The tournament concludes on Saturday 12 February.